Semi-truck rolls, hangs over embankment after crash on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry

Police said there was a three-vehicle-crash, the driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital. No other injuries are reported.

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — A semi-truck, loaded with sand, rolled and ended up partially hanging off the road after a crash around 3:30 p.m., today. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened on Highway 55 at milepost 98 near Smiths Ferry.

ISP said there was a three-vehicle-crash that included the semi-truck, a car and a pickup truck pulling a boat. Only the driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The road was closed for several hours. ISP is investigating the crash.

