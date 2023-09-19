The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is reporting a semi crash on eastbound I-84. The highway is totally blocked at Meridian Road.

The semi spilled diesel onto the highway and ACHD said they expect those eastbound lanes to remain closed for several hours while crews clean up.

KTVB will update the story when the highway opens back up.





