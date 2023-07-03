Hundreds of seagulls found dead on South Cole Road in Kuna

Along South Cole Road, there is a large gull colony of about 9,500 adults, consisting of Ring-Billed Gulls and California Gulls.

KUNA, Idaho — Many seagulls were found dead between South Cole Road and West Barker Road in Kuna early today. The leading cause of death for these gulls is road strikes.

Along South Cole Road, there is a large gull colony of about 9,500 adults, consisting of Ring-Billed Gulls and California Gulls. They have been nesting on private property bordering two fenced tannery settling ponds, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

With breeding season in full effect, it is likely that these newly born gulls attempt to take first flight and cannot make it past the crossroads, ultimately ending in a jarring road strike. This is an unfortunate recurring event that this area of Kuna is no stranger to.

The last reportable gull catastrophe in this area was in June 2018. Between the end of June and the beginning of July, in 2019 and 2022, there was a large spike in road strike fatalities when the young gulls became mobile, and it seems the trend is surfacing once again. None of the birds died from disease.

According to a report developed by Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a drift fence was installed in 2019 to decrease the gull vehicle mortality rate and was repaired with extensions in 2022, however this concern is becoming a reality once again.

The fence has taken effect in saving these young gull’s lives, however, there are still some gaps within the fence in which gulls are locating and escaping out of, thus causing more deaths.

However frustrating, displacing the gull colonies is not ideal, for the sake of habitat conservation and greater human health risks, but it has been discussed whether the colony should be shifted back farther from the busy road. These methods of moving the colony will only be applied when the population of the colony is at its lowest during the winter months.

