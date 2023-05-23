Salmonella outbreak in six states from people consuming raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy's

Idaho is included in the list of six states where people have gotten sick from eating the dough. The company has temporarily stopped selling the dough.

IDAHO, USA — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating 18 Salmonella infections in six states from eating Papa Murphy's raw chocolate chip cookie dough and/or S'mores bars dough. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths are reported. The company has temporarily stopped selling the dough.

According to the CDC website, " Investigators are working to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw cookie dough." Further, that the true number of people affected may be much higher than the reported number.

The CDC has recommendations they are asking people to follow:

Check your refrigerator and freezer for Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough or S’mores bars dough

Always follow cookie dough baking instructions in the recipe or on the package label.

Call a healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonellasymptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



CDC information on Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The department also reminded people that eating raw cookie dough can make you sick and it's not just the eggs, flour is also a raw ingredient and is not treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning.

