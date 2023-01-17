Road rage is increasing in Caldwell

Police said they are seeing a lot of aggravated drivers.

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you live or work in Caldwell, you might have noticed some drivers being more aggressive lately, and you're not alone. The Caldwell Police Department has seen an increase in road rage incidents.

It can start with a driver being cut off, followed by a honk, or a glare and maybe a less than pleasant gesture. Those actions can lead to much more aggressive behavior.

"We're just seeing a lot of aggravated drivers out there," Corporal Michael Eldridge of the Caldwell Police Department said. "Sometimes the incidents last just for a couple seconds, and then other times, they go as far as people chasing other people down."

He said over the last few months the department went from getting one report of road rage a day, to five or six reports a day. He also said that these types of incidents can easily escalate.

"Late in 2022 we had a road rage incident here where a driver was cut off by another driver," Eldridge said. "At one point, this driver pulled out a firearm and actually shot that the other driver and then took off."

Police later found that driver and arrested them but it all started as road rage.

"A lot of these road rage incidents usually get started basically off of a simple, simple thing that happens and maybe someone accidentally cut someone off or they purposely cut them off," Eldridge said. "It could be just as simple as that. If someone's having a bad day, maybe they're already frustrated with the drivers that are around them."

Eldridge said if you find yourself in the middle of a road rage incident, there are a few things to keep in mind.

"If you feel like you're a victim of a road rage incident, if someone's following you chasing you, the number one thing you should do is call us call the police," Eldridge said.

He added that people should never pull over and engage with the driver. However, if it comes to that, find a place where there are lots of cameras. People can also go to a police station and report the situation and if a driver keeps following you, call 911.

