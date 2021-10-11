Local restaurants serve free meals to those who served our country

The Sunrise Café, Biscuit and Hogs and Huck House Brunchette will give out free meals to veterans this Veterans Day.

BOISE, Idaho — They served our country, and come Thursday this Veterans Day, some restaurants across the Treasure Valley will serve active and retired military with a free meal.

“Every year on Veterans Day we try to do something that shows our support and appreciation,” said Boomer Godsill, president of Godsill Company.

Godsill is the parent company of Biscuit & Hogs on East Overland in Meridian, Huck House Brunchette at State and Glenwood, and all of the Sunrise Café locations.

At Sunrise Café, veterans will get any meal free of charge up to $12.50. At Biscuit and Hogs, as well as the Huck House Brunchette, veterans will receive a free meal up to $15.

“We don’t know -- we think we know and understand the sacrifices that they do and go through, and this is by far the best country in the world, and we want to show our support and acknowledge everything they've done for us and they're the ones who have made it so we have the opportunity to do what we love,” Godsill said.

From restaurants to the outdoors, the Boise State Veteran Students Association is hosting a Veterans Day Capitol Ruck. The event aims to increase veteran visibility in representation on their campus and the Treasure Valley. Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, they will be walking from the BSU Veteran Services Center to the state capitol building.

For folks like Boomer, events like the Capitol Ruck and free meals are ways to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Understand that these veterans and active and retired military do a lot for us, and even though we may not understand or see what’s happening in front of us or their efforts and not seeing it first hand, they're doing it for the sheer love of us and the country and so that we have a place to call home,” Godsill said.

Godsill told KTVB he doesn't come from a military background, but he respects everything servicemembers have done. He adds they’re also already planning what they're doing for next year, and they're planning to tie in National First Responders Day.

Any veterans who would like a free meal on Veterans Day must show proof of service, such as a valid military or VA identification card.

