Report: Idaho behind nearly 25,000 affordable housing units

The National Low Income Housing Coalition and Idaho Asset Building Network released their annual 'Gap Report.' Idaho's need for affordable housing has grown.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Renters in the Gem State are falling further behind, according to the Idaho Asset Building Network (IABN)

IABN and the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released their annual Gap Report Monday revealing a growing need to create and preserve affordable housing across the country. Idaho has 39,722 renter who earn less than 30% of the area-median income. Statewide, that comes out to $19,771 of annual income, according to the latest U.S. Census data

Of the lowest-income renters, 20% are disabled, 32% are seniors, and 36% are working, according to IABN Policy Associate Kendra Knighten.

"It is higher than previous years," Knighten said. "These are Idahoans that absolutely need access to homes they cannot afford."

IABN and NLIHC both define an affordable housing unit as a rent payment that is no more than 30% of the renter’s income. For every 100 affordable units in demand for extremely low-income renter, the Gap Report shows 38 exist and are available.

Even for middle income earners - those earning roughly $50,000 to $64,000 annually - the report shows 18% of them are burdened by the cost of rent.

"Families and children thrive when they live in affordable homes, but too many Idaho families don’t have that option right now due to high rents and an insufficient supply of affordable and available homes statewide," Knighten said. "Anything Idaho lawmakers can do to start to address this shortage and fill the gap between what people can afford to pay in rent and what rents currently are, would be immensely helpful."

KTVB reported in December Idaho's Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds are dwindling; in most parts of the state, ERA program funds have run out entirely, Knighten said.

ERA funds are a short-term fix to those in immediate need. The program began through the COVID-19 pandemic funded largely though the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

House Bill 324 (HB324) is moving through the Idaho State Legislature and would - in part - accept an additional $45 million in ARPA funds to bolster the ERA program. The House passed HB324 Monday; it moved to the Senate.

For sustainable, long-term success to close the gap, Knighten advocates lawmakers - state and federal - fund organizations that create and preserve affordable housing. She supports the National Housing Trust Fund for this very reason.

"The National Housing Trust Fund is a program that allocates funds to states to help them preserve and build more affordable homes across their state," Knighten said. "Investing in the national Housing Trust Fund will promote the creation and preservation of affordable homes and incentivize Idaho developers to build more affordable homes across our state and ensure all Idahoans have access to a safe and affordable home."

Watch more Local News: