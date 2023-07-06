Remembering the forgotten: Ceremony held to honor unclaimed remains at Ada County Coroner's Office

“It’s a somber thought to me to think about someone passing away without having anybody to remember them,” Justin Dusseau, Ada County Sheriff's Office Deputy said.

BOISE, Idaho — One by one, the names of those unclaimed were read out loud and remembered at the Remembered with Compassion Ceremony on Wednesday.

Often, when someone dies, they're memorialized at a service and surrounded by grieving loved ones, but that's not always the case for everyone. Which is why, the Ada County Coroner's Office, Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Cloverdale Funeral Home come together once a year to hold the Remembered with Compassion Ceremony to remember those forgotten.

“We came to say goodbye for my friend it was one year ago he passed away,” Win Hlaing said.

He and his friend Naing attended Wednesday’s ceremony. They moved to Boise from Myanmar, and became each other's family in Idaho, but because they're not actual relatives, they couldn't officially claim their friend after he died last year and therefore weren't able to give him a proper burial.

“We take care of each other,” Naing said.

Chief Deputy Justin Dusseau with the Ada County Sheriff's Office was also among the speakers.

He shared a personal story about being estranged from his father until one day he got a phone call in 2010 from a police department just outside of San Antonio.

“They asked me do you work at Ada County Sheriff's Office? 'We happen to have an individual here who had a picture in his pocket of what looks like you in a uniform at your police academy graduation' and I'm like, well, ‘who could this person be?’ It was my father," Dusseau said. "If that picture wasn't in his pocket, he very well could be in one of these very similar situations somewhere in Texas right now and I would live the rest of my life wondering whatever happened.”

This was the seventh ceremony, but for newly elected Ada County Coroner Rich Riffle, it was his first.

“As human beings we should all be laid to rest with respect,” Riffle said. “Many of these folks are just forgotten, or the family can't afford the services like a burial you know, whatever it is, we try very hard to provide that service, and to identify these folks, and give them that chance of lasting peace with respect and dignity.”

Those who were forgotten or unclaimed, now remembered.

“I’m so sad for him,” Naing said. “His family cannot be here, instead we came here, and we show our grief.”

