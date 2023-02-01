Public hearing for the petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District scheduled for March

The 'Concerned Citizens of Meridian' filed a petition in February to eliminate the Meridian Library District.

BOISE, Idaho — The Board of Ada County Commissioners is holding a public hearing over the petition to dissolve the Meridian Library District. The hearing will allow public comment from Meridian residents and will be held at the Ada County Courthouse 1st floor public hearing room on Monday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Earlier this month, a group called the 'Concerned Citizens of Meridian' filed a petition to eliminate the Meridian Library District. They claim, among other things, that the library carries books that are offensive to children and that the Meridian Library District and Trustee Board doesn't give any financial transparency to taxpayers.

"The Meridian Library District and Trustee Board have continued the availability to all minors any material in the library targeted towards sexualizing minors," the petition states, "and, ... continues to provide facilities for the sexual indoctrination of minors by the Queer Straight Alliance."

In a previous article written by KTVB, on Feb. 16, the Meridian Library Board of Trustees Chair Megan Larsen said that the library had hundreds of thousands of visits to the location every year.

"So, it's really sad that a small group of folks are willing to dissolve the library, shut it down completely, rather than let families make their own choices about what they want to read, as they've done for nearly 100 years in Meridian," Larsen said.

On Feb. 21, KTVB reported that locals gathered at the Ada County Courthouse to "Save the Meridian Library District" and protest the notion of dissolving it.

After the hearing, the Ada County Commissioners will decide if they will put it on the ballot for voters to decide.

