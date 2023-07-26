Patagonia releases film with Youth Salmon Protectors

In an effort to save wildlife from hydroelectric dams, young adults are coming together to make a change.

BOISE, Idaho — Patagonia released a new film documenting the work of Youth Salmon Protectors (YSP) and the organization’s work to save the Northwest’s wild salmon and steelhead population.

YSP is a group of young adults residing in the Pacific Northwest who are fighting the battle between dams, wildlife and the Snake River. The YSP has assembled more than 2,000 people to work towards the restoration of wild salmon and steelhead, alongside the removal of the lower Snake River and Columbia Basin dams.

“Breaching the dams is not just about saving salmon, but safeguarding our entire ecosystem and the communities that rely on them,” YSP member and Youth Engagement Assistant for University Outreach with ICL, Lilly Wilson said “Salmon are the lifeblood of the Snake River basin, and our work focuses on extending that message and continuing to build our community in order to save what matters most to all of us – our home."

The film follows the work of these YSP leaders and the efforts they put forth toward spreading awareness about the danger and impacts of hydroelectric dams.

“Salmon weave together the fabric of our environment here in Idaho,” YSP member and Youth Engagement Assistant for High School Outreach with ICL, Lily Saperston, said.. “Their remarkable journey from freshwater to the ocean and back is a perfect example of how youth activism can feel – as salmon breach the dams, they show resilience and determination needed to overcome these obstacles. YSP and other activists embody this spirit, and are breaching our own type of dams as we move up the river of activism.”

With the support of Patagonia, YSP is able to reach a broader audience and share their experiences and successes along the way.

On Tuesday, July 23, YSP hosted a public event to showcase their work and the film itself.

“This film was able to capture the passion and amazing perspective that youth are able to bring to conservation, and the inspiring coalition of youth that have come together under this common goal,” Wilson said.

