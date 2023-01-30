Organizers cancel 'North Fork Championship' for foreseeable future

The NFC is the largest whitewater kayak event in the country, according to event organizer Jody Vorhees. COVID cancelled the NFC in 2020; it never fully recovered.

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The North Fork Championship (NFC) paddled it's last tournament, according to event organizer Jody Voorhees.

The NFC started in 2012 and has since grown into the largest whitewater kayak event in the country, according to Voorhees. A combination of financial burden and logistics forced event organizers to call it quits.

"It's been very difficult for us to come to this conclusion, to cancel the event," Voorhees said. "It definitely is the insurance part of it. That was the final thing to close it up."

COVID cancelled the NFC in 2020; sponsors dropped the event as result. Additionally, several sponsors could no longer afford to support at event at the same level through the following years.

Moreover, the American Canoe Association is struggling to renegotiate a sufficient insurance provider for Class V rapid competitions, according to Voorhees.

"It's kinda just a perfect storm this year," 2021 NFC champion Sage Donnelly said. "The American Canoe Association usually gives insurance to all our competitions in whitewater kayaking."

Several similar competitions called it quits at the end of the 2022 season in response to the lack of insurance, according to Donnelly.

"Right now, it's a full stop," Voorhees said.

Locals in the nearby town of Crouch seemed to have mixed opinions about the event due to it's rapid growth, according to Crouch resident Cole Youren. For the last 5 years, Youren rented out plots of land for kayakers to camp through the NFC weekend.

"It did get to the point where you were making a little money in the spring. And that was nice for everybody. And that did make a difference. We have busy summers around here, but that was kinda the kickoff to it," Youren said. "I think one of the [reasons why] people in the community won't be upset about losing it is just because it was growing so big. We are a small town with just the one two-lane roads in and out of town here. It got real busy especially with all the pedestrian traffic."

Voorhees does not have any current plans for the event to return in the following years.

