Officials, avid fisherman worried about trash around Idaho

Both Brad Bish, who fishes in Wilder, and an Idaho Department of Lands spokesperson say more and more people are not picking up after themselves.

IDAHO, USA — Over 15 years, Brad Bish has caught a lot of fish at his favorite fishing spot along the Snake River in Wilder.

But Bish said what once was a pristine area along the shoreline is now a dumping ground for litter. Just last week, he spent seven hours cleaning up other people's trash.

He filled six trash bags.

"If I don't do it," Bish said, "who's going to?"

Bish said all the trash takes away from Idaho's natural beauty and impacts the entire fishing experience, not only for him but others as well.

Trash is not just found in the Gem State's recreational areas. Scott Phillips, Idaho Department of Lands policy and communications chief, said it is also a problem in more urban areas.

The Department of Lands manages 2.5 million acres of endowment land across Idaho, including forest, rangeland and city parcels. People not picking up after themselves is a growing problem, Phillips said.

"We're seeing more and more problems on the landscape," he said. "We're fortunate to have this beautiful, beautiful state that we call home. But if we want to keep it beautiful, we all have to take responsibility."

To help keep Idaho pristine, Idaho lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1049 during the last legislative session. The law clarifies what people can and cannot do on endowment land.

Most people who violate the rules will get a warning ticket on the first offense and a fine on the second. In some cases, people can even face jail time.

"The rulemaking we've been going through will address things like long-term camping, the illegal dumping, campfires, very much common-sense things that are designed to help protect the landscape and help us control our costs of management," Phillips said.

Even with new laws, he said there is no substitute for people just being conscious of their footprint. State-wide Initiatives like Recreate Responsibility Idaho outline sustainable practices like Pack in, Pack out.

Bish said he will continue to pick up trash at his favorite fishing spot. He called the situation "never-ending."

He encouraged people to bring trash bags whenever they recreate to leave the area better than when they find out. He said that is only Idahoans, young and old, can keep their state beautiful.

"It's all about paying it forward," Bish said. "Little kids need to see this kind of stuff. You know, they need to see people clean it up. If they don't, they're not going to pay it forward."

