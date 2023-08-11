No criminal charges for Heyburn police officer who shot, killed dogs on I-84

An external investigation by the Jerome Police Department cleared the officer of all allegations.

HEYBURN, Idaho — A Heyburn police officer who shot and killed two dogs on I-84 in May has been cleared of all allegations. An external investigation by the Jerome Police Department found the officer followed police procedure. Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney, Grant Loebs also agreed that there is no probable cause to support criminal charges.

"After reading the reports, reviewing the witness statements, and watching the dash-camera footage of the incident, I have concluded probable cause does not exist to support a criminal charge against the Heyburn police officer involved in this shooting," Loebs wrote in a memo.

On Saturday, May 27, a person filed a complaint against the officer who had shot and killed two dogs that were running loose on I-84 that same day. The Jerome Police Department investigated the claims of cruelty to animals and use of force and exonerated the officer of all allegations.

"This investigation found (name redacted) did not commit and/or violate acts of Cruelty to Animals" and "This investigation found (name redacted) did not violate City of Heyburn Personnel Policy or the Heyburn Police Department Policy & Procedures Manual."

KTVB received both the memo and the police investigative report, although it was heavily redacted.

Loebs' memo also states that the context of why the officer shot the dogs, "make it impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed a crime under Idaho law."

Read the full investigation and memo below:

