New 'Deep Sky' show at The Earl & Hazel Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls

"Deep Sky" shows how little of the cosmos we can see with the bare eye and how much technology can unveil.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new show at The Earl and Hazel Faulkner Planetarium titled "Deep Sky" uses technology to reveal all of the wonders in the night sky. The show is also followed by a tour of the stars conducted by a live presenter.

"Amateur astronomer Stephen Hughes takes the audience on a journey to discovery that first explores the workings of the human eye and its limitations when observing the night sky," a news release stated. "Then it is off to explore how we use technology to capture the faint light of the cosmos, revealing its wonders; sparkling star clusters festooned with stars, nebulae in the process of forming new stars and solar systems, ragged remnants of exploded stars, and the largest conglomerations of stars, galaxies."

The Earl and Hazel Faulkner Planetarium opened in 1995 and is the largest planetarium theater in the state. The building has a 50-foot dome with programable LED lighting.

"Deep Sky" shows at the planetarium Tuesday through Saturday. People can get information about shows and times at the College of Southern Idaho website.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.