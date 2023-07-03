x
New 'Deep Sky' show at The Earl & Hazel Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls

"Deep Sky" shows how little of the cosmos we can see with the bare eye and how much technology can unveil.
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Leroy, K. S. Long
The galaxy NGC 6946 is nothing short of spectacular. In the last century alone, NGC 6946 has experienced 10 observed supernovae, earning its nickname as the Fireworks Galaxy. In comparison, our Milky Way averages just 1-2 supernova events per century. This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image shows the stars, spiral arms, and various stellar environments of NGC 6946 in phenomenal detail.  We are able to marvel at NGC 6946 as it is a face-on galaxy, which means that we see the galaxy “facing” us, rather than seeing it from the side (known as edge-on). The Fireworks Galaxy is further classified as an intermediate spiral galaxy and as a starburst galaxy. The former means the structure of NGC 6946 sits between a full spiral and a barred spiral galaxy, with only a slight bar in its centre, and the latter means it has an exceptionally high rate of star formation. The galaxy resides 25.2 million light-years away, along the border of the northern constellations of Cepheus and Cygnus (The Swan).

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new show at The Earl and Hazel Faulkner Planetarium titled "Deep Sky" uses technology to reveal all of the wonders in the night sky. The show is also followed by a tour of the stars conducted by a live presenter.

"Amateur astronomer Stephen Hughes takes the audience on a journey to discovery that first explores the workings of the human eye and its limitations when observing the night sky," a news release stated. "Then it is off to explore how we use technology to capture the faint light of the cosmos, revealing its wonders; sparkling star clusters festooned with stars, nebulae in the process of forming new stars and solar systems, ragged remnants of exploded stars, and the largest conglomerations of stars, galaxies."

The Earl and Hazel Faulkner Planetarium opened in 1995 and is the largest planetarium theater in the state. The building has a 50-foot dome with programable LED lighting. 

"Deep Sky" shows at the planetarium Tuesday through Saturday. People can get information about shows and times at the College of Southern Idaho website.

