New Bob Hope exhibit to open at the Idaho State Museum

The exhibit, "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope," has photographs, interactive displays, artifacts and films that tell the story of his life.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Museum is opening a new exhibit on Bob Hope titled "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope." It opens on Saturday, Oct. 7 and focuses on his major travels and tours during World War II using photographs, interactive displays, artifacts and films.

"'So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope' shares his belief that laughter is a great elixir and that finding joy in what you do can uplift others. The exhibition is rooted in Hope's values and contributions from his wartime service flying the globe to his postwar career keeping America smiling," a news release stated.

The exhibit is part of a national tour and has over 50 artifacts pertaining to the actors life, rare and unpublished photos, videos of his travelling, wartime correspondence, scrapbooks, WWII relics that were engraved to Hope and an 11-minute documentary.

The exhibit is open from Oct. 7, 2023 to April 7, 2024. For more information people can go to history.idaho.gov.





