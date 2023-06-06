Nampa Mayor leaving city council seat open until November election

The mayor's recommendation to leave the seat open was approved by the city council.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling recommended leaving a city council seat open until an upcoming November election and the council approved. Former Councilman Jacob Bower is moving out of the city and resigned his position last night.

"It is my recommendation we let the citizens of Nampa choose who will represent them on council in the November election. We have dedicated city council members who will continue to represent the citizens of Nampa well during this time," Kling said.

Usually, when a council seat is open, the mayor will recommend a new appointment and then the city council votes on it. However, the mayor said they didn't have a proper amount of time to find a qualified representative. Instead, the people of Nampa will vote for an elected representative in November's election.

"For the first time in Nampa's history, on November 7, 2023, residents will only vote for council members who live in their district as part of Idaho Code section 50-707A. Residents in districts 2, 4 and 6 will vote in the November 2023 election and districts 1, 3 and 5 will vote in the November 2025 election," a press release stated.

For more information and to see the city's district map, people can go to cityofnampa.us.

