Nampa man won $75,000 on Big Spin

Tim Rowland bought a ticket from a Maverick in Nampa last week.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery hosted a Big Spin Winner event today at Boise Towne Square Mall. Nampa man Tim Rowland, a warehouse worker, was the Big Spin winner.

“This is unreal," Rowland said. “My wife Laura and I play $20 a week. We get Big Spin, Monopoly, maybe a $10 ticket. When I got the first digital spin, and saw it, it didn’t show on the screen that I’d won any money. It said I had to contact the Lottery. I thought I’d won $1,000.”

But he had won $75,000.

"The Big Spin is a $5 Idaho Lottery Scratch Game. There are six top prizes where winning players come to Boise to spin the Big Wheel to determine and win their prize. In the new edition of the game, players are guaranteed at least $60,000 but could win any amount between $60,000 up to $125,000. They must spin the Big Wheel to determine their prize amount," a press release stated.

Rowland said he wanted to use the money to help find a home in the valley.

