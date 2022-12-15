x
Nampa man dies from a car crash on I-84 in Elmore County

The 25-year-old passenger died at the hospital from his injuries.
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:22 a.m., a 24-year-old man from Nampa was driving eastward on I-84 in Elmore County. According to Idaho State Police, he drove into the median and rolled his car around milepost 73. The accident happened west of Mountain Home.

The passenger, a 25-year-old man, also from Nampa, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The two were driving in a 2009 Toyota Corolla.

Police said that the collision is under investigation.

