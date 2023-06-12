Nampa chip seal update

Nampa's chip sealing is "moving right along," according to the city.

The city said the crew has completed Franklin from Linden to Ustick and have also gone about 3/4 of the way from Ustick to Cherry Lane.

The crew will continue from Cherry Lane tomorrow. The city reminded people that signs are in place to keep drivers safe and notified and that they will continue sweeping excess chips.

