Nampa chip seal update

NAMPA, Idaho — According to the City of Nampa, its chip sealing project is "moving right along."
The city said the crew has completed Franklin from Linden to Ustick and have also gone about 3/4 of the way from Ustick to Cherry Lane.
The crew will continue from Cherry Lane tomorrow. The city reminded people that signs are in place to keep drivers safe and notified and that they will continue sweeping excess chips.
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: