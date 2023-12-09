Nampa Boy Scout troop helps clean up yard for couple in need

Troop 116's scoutmaster said the City of Nampa reached out to them about the project in late August.

NAMPA, Idaho — Boy Scout Troop 116 is no stranger to service projects. But they may start adding more to the calendar after the City of Nampa asked the scouts to help a local couple in need.

"It was the City of Nampa Code and Compliance [Office] who reached out to us and said that they had an elderly couple that was disabled as well, unable to do some work on their property, and wondered if that was a project the scouts were able to do," scoutmaster Kenny Beeson said.

The scouts ended up spending several hours at the house. They originally planned on just fixing a fallen fence, which would bring the property back up to city code.

However, the scouts ended up doing much more than that. Beeson said they removed many trees, cleared the overgrown garden area of weeds and trimmed up some other foliage.

"It was pretty rewarding," scout Edward Clure said, "getting that feeling that you actually helped someone."

A city spokesperson told KTVB they are always looking for more volunteers to help people whose house or property might not be up to code.

Beeson said they hope to partner with the city again in the future.

"Our scouts have the ability, since they're growing and learning from the leadership, to take on these projects," he said.

The city said there are a lot of older people or people with disabilities who cannot keep up with the regular upkeep around the house and that its list of volunteers able to help with code violations is fairly short right now.

Community members looking to give back can contact the Code Compliance Office.





