Motorcycle crash in Boise sends rider to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — According to a social media post by the Boise Police Department (BPD). Around 1:45 p.m. today a single motorcycle crash happened on Fairview Ave. The driver was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Fairview was closed for several hours but now one lane on the street is back open. KTVB will update this story as more information comes in.

