City of Boise hosts grand opening of new skate park in Southwest Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Grindline Skateparks designed downtown Boise’s Rhodes Skate Park back in 2016 and took the opportunity to design of Molenaar’s new skate facility. With a series of rails, boxes and a mini bowl, this new park is over 15,000 square feet with plenty of room to experiment and learn.

“We want to create a city for everyone, and this skatepark really epitomizes that as well, as it has facilities inside that for beginners to experts” Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said.

Families, board members and professional skateboarders came out to celebrate the new facility which encourages all wheel recreations like skateboarding, roller skating, scootering and biking.

Molenaar officials encourage both seasoned and new skaters to try the park.

“You really shouldn't cancel people out and not include people because it’s made for everybody so everybody should be allowed,” Whitney Crystal, board member of the Boise Skateboard Association said.

The skate park is an addition to other amenities offered on-site. Molenaar Park’s playground and dog park are open for those to recreate separately.

Additionally, on Aug. 1, the Egyptian Theatre is hosting a premier event of the award-winning skate documentary "N-Men: The Untold Story."

According to the City of Boise, the film showcases the underground skateboard movement in Sacramento, California in the 1970’s.

For tickets, visit the theater’s website. This will be an all-ages feature, starting at 7:30 p.m.

