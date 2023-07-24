Teen missing from Boise's North End neighborhood

BPD is looking for a missing 18-year-old woman named Eden.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman named Eden. Police said she was last seen the evening of Saturday, July 22 and could have had trouble finding her way home in Boise's North end neighborhood. Her family is concerned and wants to make sure she is ok.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 135 pounds and 5'2" and had a bag with no money or phone the night she disappeared. Anyone with information about her whereabout are asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

