Middleton liquor laws restrict 'by the drink' sales, some want it changed

Middleton city code does not allow businesses, even with a liquor license, to sell individual drinks with hard alcohol.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — A Facebook group composed of 166 people is looking to change Middleton's liquor laws restricting bar and restaurant alcohol sales to only beer and wine below 14%, according to group organizer Matthew Watkins.

The group must collect 940 signatures from Middleton residents living within city limits by May 1. If the group is successful, Middleton residents will vote on whether or not the city should legalize 'liquor by the drink.'

"In my opinion, I'd sure like to see 1,300 to 1,500 [signatures]. The more people who can come out the better," Watkins said.

Watkins expects some signatures not to count due to the location of their address. Multiple bars and restaurants in town - including The Chapp Wine and Tap - are helping share the petition in in support.

"Just hoping that we get with the times at this point. It's about time," The Chapp Owner Adam Kenyon said. "At this point a lot of regular have already signed it. We ask just about every single person who walks in."

Liquor can be sold in Middleton, but only at state-run liquor stores. Allowing liquor sales in bars would benefit local businesses and the local economy; currently people leave town if they're looking to have a cocktail, according to Kenyon.

"Keep Middleton dollars in Middleton," Watkins said.

Watkins understands the area is growing along with the rest of the state; however, Middleton isn't gaining many commercial investments.

"Commercial rooftops fund a lot more than residential do." Watkins said. "And you look at most restaurants be it a chain or smaller restaurant, if you look at their business plan, most offer a cocktail menu. For most it is a huge deal. It has prevented some businesses from coming here."

