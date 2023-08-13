Middle Fork of Salmon River blocked with log jams and debris

The Forest Service says the Middle Fork upstream from Indian Creek Boat Launch is unpassable and inaccessible.

IDAHO, USA — The Middle Fork of the Salmon River has been filled with log jams and debris, totally obstructing the upper section, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The middle fork upstream from Indian Creek Boat Launch is unpassable and inaccessible. Boaters will have to launch from other sites that are downstream.

"For the foreseeable future boaters should plan on launching their Middle Fork Trip from Indian Creek Boat Launch site or another launch site further downstream of Indian Creek. We will continue to monitor the debris flows and associated log jams. Rollovers are being offered to those with a launch date through 8/13/2023," the Forest Service stated.

Due to post-fire conditions, rolling rock, fallen trees and other debris could be flowing anytime in the river.

The Forest Service has also given the following information:

• For rollover information and other river information, permit holders can call the Salmon – Challis National Forest River Clerk at 208-756-5587. Due to call volume, you may have to leave a message. Calls will be returned as soon as possible. In order to help us provide the best customer service possible, calls regarding rollovers and river information should be made by the permit holder. Trip participants other than the permit holder, please send your questions through the permit holder.

• Follow the Salmon-Challis on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/salmonchallisnf and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/salmonchallisnf

What you need to know to be prepared during fire season.

• Check the fire situation before your launch and heed safety warnings.

• Be prepared to evacuate if fire conditions change.

• Stay clear of active fire suppression activities and crews

• Expect smokey conditions that may impact aircraft and satellite service

• Access points such as airstrips and roads may be effected

• Heavy rains on burned areas may create new river hazards and rapids.

• Expect conditions to change in this dynamic environment. Wildfires play an important role in shaping the landscape along the river corridor. They may also alter your itinerary while on the river.

• If encountering active fire, assess whether to eddy out or float through on the opposite side of the river; conditions are continually changing

• Watch for roll-out; trees that have or are burning may roll into the river or trails, and heat can displace rocks

Helicopters may be working in the area and dipping from various water sources

• When driving to/from launch/take-out, be aware of heavy vehicles and increased traffic due to fire support vehicles and closures

• Smoke will impede visibility; travel with extra caution

