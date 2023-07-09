Meridian man dead after motorcycle crash near Eagle

According to police, another driver failed to yield and hit the man driving the motorcycle head on.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that killed a 54-year-old man from Meridian. The accident happened on Sunday, July 9, close to 10:30 a.m., on Edgewood Lane, near Eagle, in Ada County.

Police said the man was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycled going west on SH-44 and in the turn lane to go south onto Edgewood. A man driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue didn't yield and hit the motorcycle head on.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he died. The man driving the Nissan, a 45-year-old from Saugus, California, was not injured, according to police.

