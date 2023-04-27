Median rent in Boise for one-bedroom is $1,130

BOISE, Idaho — According to housing economist Chris Salviati, rents have increased nationwide this April. Rents have also increased in Boise, by 1.1%.
"Nationwide rents increased another 0.5% in April, but even as the busy season picks up, rent growth is coming in slower than in previous years," Salviati said. "When prices skyrocketed during the pandemic, April rent growth clocked in at 1.1% in 2022 and 1.7% in 2021. And even before the pandemic, April rent growth was higher than it is today. Of course, regional variation exists, but the national numbers speak to a continued, broad cooldown of the rental market."
The median rate for a one-bedroom in Boise can differ according to sources, but falls around $1,130.
