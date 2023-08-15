Man missing in Caldwell

Police said that the man was fishing below the dam at Lake Lowell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is reporting that a man is missing in Caldwell after fishing below the dam at Lake Lowell. 85-year-old Jay Hartsock was last seen fishing in the Riverside, Lowell area.

Hartsock is a white man, 6-feet-tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 200 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans and a plaid shirt. Police said he may have been wearing a camel sweatshirt.

