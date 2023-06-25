Man in hospital after police chase on motorcycle in Idaho City

He was transported to the hospital with "unknown injuries." Police said, during the chase, speeds were over 90 mph.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — A suspect was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries" after a high-speed police chase where he crashed his motorcycle, according to the Idaho City Police Department. His condition is unknown.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Police were responding to a call about an active shooter and domestic battery at the Goldmine Grill and Saloon.

"Reports from the scene indicated members of the Vagos Motorcycle Club were involved in the incident. As Officers approached the scene, the suspect fled on a motorcycle," the press release stated. "The suspect attempted to elude officers for more than 18 miles at speeds over 90 miles per hour. The suspect lost control of the motorcycle in a construction area at approximately mile marker 19.5 on Highway 21."

The police said that the shots fired report is under investigation as well as the crash while eluding officers. Police have not given out any more information.

