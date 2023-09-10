Man in custody after shooting rounds in Caldwell neighborhood

Police said the suspect surrendered peacefully and there is no threat to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to the Caldwell Police Department, a man is in custody after shooting rounds into the air and ditch bank while threatening to hurt himself.

On Monday, around 5:30 p.m. police responded to a call at West Easy Street between Airport Avenue and Dorman about a man shooting rounds and threatening self harm. Police said they set up a perimeter and found the man. Police were able to de-escalate the situation verbally and the man surrendered his gun.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for his non-life threatening, self-inflicted injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline is number 988. The hotline provides 24/7 free and confidential support.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.