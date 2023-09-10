Man in custody after shooting rounds in Caldwell neighborhood

CALDWELL, Idaho — According to the Caldwell Police Department, a man is in custody after shooting rounds into the air and ditch bank while threatening to hurt himself.
On Monday, around 5:30 p.m. police responded to a call at West Easy Street between Airport Avenue and Dorman about a man shooting rounds and threatening self harm. Police said they set up a perimeter and found the man. Police were able to de-escalate the situation verbally and the man surrendered his gun.
He was taken to the hospital and treated for his non-life threatening, self-inflicted injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline is number 988. The hotline provides 24/7 free and confidential support.
