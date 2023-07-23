Man drowns at Lucky Peak, crews working to recover body

Ada County Sheriff's Office said that the man went into the water without a lifejacket.

BOISE, Idaho — A man drowned at Lucky Peak Reservoir today. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they received a call around 5:00 p.m., that a man wasn't wearing a lifejacket when he went in the water near Turner Gulch and never came back up.

Boise Fire and ACSO Marine Deputy crews tried to find the man but were unsuccessful. Police said dive crews are continuing the search, no other information is available at this time.

KTVB will update the story as police release more details.

