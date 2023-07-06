Man dies in motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 12

The accident happened east of Kooskia in north central Idaho and involved two motorcycle drivers.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Two men riding motorcycles crashed into each other on U.S. Highway 12, leaving one man dead. One rider illegally passed another vehicle and crashed head-on into the other rider, according to Idaho State Police.

A 55-year-old man from Sidney, British Columbia was driving a Ducati Multistrada motorcycle. According to police, an early report indicates that he made an illegal pass around an Idaho Transportation Department dump truck and ran head-on into the driver of a Honda GL1800 motorcycle. The man driving the Honda, a 75-year-old man from Terryville, Connecticut, died at the crash site.

The man driving the Ducati was taken to the hospital. The crash is being investigated by the Idaho State Police.

