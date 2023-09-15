Man dies in crash on I-84

Police said the crash happened on Friday, west of Burley.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Denver, Colorado has died after a crash on I-84. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), he was driving when he crossed the middle line and hit another semi on Friday, Sept. 15 around 2 a.m. The crash happened at milepost 200.5 in Jerome County, west of Burley.

The 44-year-old man from Denver was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck going east on the highway when he crossed the line and hit a 53-year-old man from Burbank, Illinois driving a 2018 Volvo semi-truck.

Police said the man from Denver died at the crash. The other driver, and his passenger, were taken to the hospital. No word on their injuries, ISP is investigating the crash.

