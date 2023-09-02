Man dies in crash on I-84 in Jerome County

Police said the crash happened east of Twin Falls.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A 53-year-old man from Blackfoot has died after a crash on I-84 in Jerome County, east of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened Friday, Sept. 1 around 4:00 p.m. at milepost 179.

A 49-year-old man from Boise City, Oklahoma was driving a 2006 Freightliner semi pulling a trailer heading east when he slowed down for traffic. The 53-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi, also pulling a trailer, and ran into the back of the slowed semi.

He died at the scene. Police did not report any other injuries, both men were wearing seatbelts. Traffic was blocked for around four hours. ISP is investigating the crash.





