Man dies in car crash in Nez Perce County near Lewiston

A woman, also in the car, was taken to the hospital.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A man died in a car crash on US-95 in Nez Perce County near milepost 306 on March 27 around 1:09 p.m. According to Idaho State Police, a 56-year-old man from Weippe and a 49-year-old woman from Weippe, were driving northbound in a Ford Explorer when the crash happened. Police said that the preliminary investigation leads them to believe that the driver lost control, struck a guardrail, a jersey barrier and rolled over.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said the two were not wearing seatbelts when they crashed.

Names were not released but the next of kin have been notified. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News: