He slid off the highway in Bonneville County.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday.

The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.

