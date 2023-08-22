Man dies, woman in hospital after fiery crash on State Highway 21

Police said the man drove off the road, hit a tree and then his truck caught on fire.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A man has died, and a woman is in the hospital after a fiery crash on State Highway 21 on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), a 77-year-old man from Nampa was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a camp trailer and an ATV trailer going north. He drove off the right shoulder and hit a tree.

After the crash, the truck, trailer and ATV caught on fire. The man died at the scene after being pulled from the wreckage. The passenger, a 77-year-old woman, also from Nampa, was taken to the hospital.

Both of them were wearing their seatbelts. Traffic was blocked for about 4 hours. No word on the woman's condition. ISP is investigating the crash.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.