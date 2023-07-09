Man dies after driving off the road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A man from Twin Falls died after he drove his car off of the road on Saturday, July 8 around 7:45 p.m., he was 37 years old and also a resident of Twin Falls, according to Idaho State Police.
The wreck happened at 455 Grandview Drive. Police said he was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he drove off the right shoulder and tried to overcorrect. The car ended up rolling, stopping in a field. Although the man was wearing a seatbelt, he died from the crash.
Police said that they are investigating the crash.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.