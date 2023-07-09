Man dies after driving off the road in Twin Falls

The 37-year-old man's car came to rest in a field after the crash, he died at the scene.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A man from Twin Falls died after he drove his car off of the road on Saturday, July 8 around 7:45 p.m., he was 37 years old and also a resident of Twin Falls, according to Idaho State Police.

The wreck happened at 455 Grandview Drive. Police said he was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he drove off the right shoulder and tried to overcorrect. The car ended up rolling, stopping in a field. Although the man was wearing a seatbelt, he died from the crash.

Police said that they are investigating the crash.

