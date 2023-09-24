Man dies after being hit by semi that drove through construction on I-84

Police said the driver of the semi drove into a closed lane east of Twin Falls and hit a Filer man who was walking.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is reporting that a man died after being hit by a semi-truck just east of Twin Falls on I-84. Police said the crash happened in Jerome County on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. near milepost 183.

"A 75-year-old male from Anaheim, CA, was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck westbound on Interstate 84 when he drove into a closed lane of travel in the construction zone. The semi-truck drove through multiple traffic control devices before striking a 22-year-old pedestrian from Filer. The semi-truck continued westbound striking a 2022 Ford Ranger where it came to rest," a news release stated.

The man from Flier died at the crash, no other injuries were reported. Exit 182 west was closed for almost six hours. The crash is being investigated by ISP.





