Man crashes his car during police chase in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 34-year-old man from Mountain Home crashed his car following a police chase. He was driving on Airbase Road and crashed at the Elmcrest Avenue intersection on Sunday around midnight.
ISP said that the man, driving a Chevrolet Caprice, "eluded city and county police traveling westbound on Airbase Road where the driver crashed."
He was taken to the hospital. Police said traffic was re-routed for about two and a half hours. No other information is available at this time and the crash is under investigation.
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: