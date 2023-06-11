Man crashes his car during police chase in Mountain Home

The 34-year-old man was "eluding police," crashed his car and was taken to the hospital.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 34-year-old man from Mountain Home crashed his car following a police chase. He was driving on Airbase Road and crashed at the Elmcrest Avenue intersection on Sunday around midnight.

ISP said that the man, driving a Chevrolet Caprice, "eluded city and county police traveling westbound on Airbase Road where the driver crashed."

He was taken to the hospital. Police said traffic was re-routed for about two and a half hours. No other information is available at this time and the crash is under investigation.

