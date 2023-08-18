Happy endings: Man, dog safe after crash near Cascade

The driver went off the road and fell 75 feet down the embankment but was able to crawl back up to the road where police found him.

CASCADE, Idaho — A man and his dog are safe after his truck went off the road and fell 75 feet down the embankment on Friday near Cascade. Valley County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) stated they received an early morning call from a woman after her husband and dog hadn't made it home.

According to police, they had also gotten an earlier call about a dog being found, but at the time did not think the calls were related. Police finally found the man, and the truck, on Warm Lake Rd. The man had crawled out of the truck and back up to the road where police assisted him, and he did not need to go to the hospital.

"We are very grateful that we are able to experience a positive outcome on some of our calls for service. This is one of them," VCSO stated on social media. "Thank you to all our first responders, they are amazing at what they do. We would also like to give a shout out to our local tow companies, these guys are equally amazing and dedicated to our community."

