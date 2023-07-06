Looking to beat the heat? Check out the free concert series in Brundage

MCCALL, Idaho — People love to head to the mountains when summer temperatures climb into the triple digits and may not think about heading to a ski resort, however, skiing isn't the only thing that many resorts offer. Brundage Mountain Resort hosts a slew of summer season activities, events and a free concert series.
Brundage's TGIF Summer Concert Series starts Friday, June 7. The concerts are family friendly, and people can even bring their dogs and sit in the resorts dog-friendly zone.
Brundage TGIF Summer Concert Series lineup:
JULY 7 - The Pickpockets
JULY 14 - Too Slim and the Taildraggers
JULY 21 – Lounge on Fire
JULY 28 – High Street Band
AUG 4 – Innocent Man
AUG 11 – Lack Family Band
AUG 18 – No concert due to bike race
AUG 25 – TBA
SEPT 1 – Jeff Crosby
People can get more information on other events and activities that are happening at the resort by going to the website, brundage.com.
