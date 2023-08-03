Lisa Sanchez not seeking re-election to Boise City Council

The former councilwoman had lost her seat in January because she moved out of the district.

BOISE, Idaho — Lisa Sanchez announced via social media that she will not be running for re-election to Boise City Council. In her post Sanchez stated that she was unable to run while employed at a new job. She also wrote that she hoped that other under-recognized community members would be inspired to run for elected positions.

She served a four-year term with the council beginning in 2017 and was re-elected to a two-year term in 2021.

"I am sad to announce that I will not seek re-election to the Boise City Council," Sanchez wrote on Facebook. "I believed that I would be able to run for my third term on the council while also maintaining my position in my new job. I am unable to do that."

Sanchez lost her seat in January when she moved a few blocks out of the district she served. At that time, the city had re-zoned district boundaries, Sanchez has maintained that she had been unaware she moved outside of the area.

Following the loss of her seat, Sanchez filed a lawsuit against the city claiming she had inadvertently moved out of the district and the city had no legal authority to remove her. Sanchez' campaign spokesperson, Emily Walton said her choice to not run does not affect her lawsuit.

According to a press release, Sanchez now works with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"I am grateful to the people of Boise who elected me to serve two terms, and I wish I could have served all of my last term to honor the will of District 3 voters. It has been a great privilege to serve our city, and I am honored to be the first representative voted onto the Boise City Council from District 3," she said.

