Kuna School District asks for bond to keep up with growth

The $111.4 million bond would build a new elementary school, expand Swan Falls High School and renovate two middle schools

KUNA, Idaho — Student enrollment in the Kuna School District projected to grow from 5,829 students to 9,772 students over the next decade - a 67% increase. Multiple schools in the district are at, or over capacity.

To keep up with that growth, Kuna School District is asking for a $111.4 million bond to expand learning opportunities for students.

Voters in parts of Ada and Canyon Counties will decide whether or not to fund the first part of a 10-year plan on the March 14 ballot.

"Kuna is one of the fastest growing cities in our state. Our projections that we have moving from this year to 10 years from now, we'll grow just under 5000 students," Brian Graves, director of school support services for Kuna School District said. "So the growth is happening to us. We just have to try to stay ahead of it with with buildings, and our plan right now - this is a phase one of a three-phase plan. "

The bond would provide funding for:

A new elementary school New school would serve 600+ students Elementary schools would be rezoned to help reduce overcrowding

Swan Falls High School expansion Add a new wing with 28 classrooms Add a competition gym, auxiliary gyms Add wrestling, weight rooms Add grass physical education & practice fields Convert Swan Falls into stand alone school Rezone to create two smaller comprehensive high schools

Fremont Middle School renovation Add six classrooms Add competition gym Add tennis courts Expand parking

Kuna Middle School renovation Change shop to classrooms Expand cafeteria Add auxiliary gym Add new wrestling room

First phase of an operation annex to improve bussing services

Address safety & maintenance needs

The bond is the first step of a three-phase, 10-year plan to ease overcrowding and keep up with growth across the district.

"We brought our community together - about 50 people from our community, our schools, parents together to make this plan," Graves said. "We would love to be able to do this all in one shot. But budget-wise, we needed to spread it out. And our goal is to not not affect our tax rate."

District officials say the expansions will grant more opportunities to students - and the community.

"Our committee really wanted to make sure that as a parent, it didn't matter what level your student went - you're going to feel the positives from this bond," Graves said. "And if you don't have kids, it was adding that community support. Our principal is just talking about our little league...He said, all but two of our fields are on Kuna School District property. We need these bonds to add fields, to add opportunities for our kids outside of the school."

The district's bond tax levy is projected to stay the same if the bond is approved.

The total tax for all Kuna School District levies is projected to decrease from $2.05 per $1000 of taxable property value, to $1.58 per $1000 of taxable property value in 2024, because the district has a supplemental levy that ends this year.

Early voting for the March 14 election is going on through March 10. Ada County residents can vote early at Kuna City Hall and the Ada County Elections Office. Canyon County residents can vote early at the Canyon County Elections Office.

Kuna School District's full plan for the bond can be viewed here.

KTVB has a voter guide with more information about the school district bonds and levies up for a vote on Tuesday.

