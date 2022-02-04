The top digital stories of 2022 on KTVB

As we get ready to enter a new year, KTVB shares its most popular stories.

IDAHO, USA — The last year was filled with powerful local stories, some were serious and heartbreaking, others were uplifting and, at times, even a bit silly. From the horrific murders in Moscow, to celebrities playing billiards at a local bar, and everything in-between, KTVB covered it all. Here's a look back at the top digital stories of 2022.

The results are measured by the number of unique visitors to each story on the KTVB digital platforms, which include KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and the KTVB Youtube channel.

Following the story about the four students being murdered in Moscow on Nov. 13, Moscow Police Department gave an update on the investigation on Nov. 19. In it, police said the 911 call was made from within the residence on one of the roommates' phones, shortly before officers arrived.

The owners of Perks Place told KTVB the actor came walking into the local bar around 8 p.m.

“I actually thought it was just like a doppelganger type thing,” Perks Place owner Dannette Uriarte said. “I was making some drinks and I turned around while he was playing pool and it was actually Will Ferrell.”

Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games and was disqualified from the event. Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost control, slid and fell on her side.

People all over Idaho come to KTVB for their weather updates and forecasts. The KTVB weather team is: Idaho's Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz, meteorologists Jim Duthie, Bri Eggers, and Sophia Bliss.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff has confirmed to KTVB that Sarah Wondra was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan. Huff says Wondra, 35, is one of the occupants of the home that investigators have been searching since Friday night.

Throughout his 30 years at the station, Larry was always there to lend an ear, some manual labor, a ride, some solid advice, or a really long story that didn’t actually have anything to do with the original conversation, but it helped take your mind off your woes. As for the weather forecasting, he gave his absolute best every day to keep you and your family safe. A true pro.

“It was like a dream come true, those were the kinds of jobs I was wishing for and praying for when I was in the city modeling,” Celilo Miles said.

The 27-year-old was one of 18 models featured in Victoria’s Secret's new Love Cloud campaign. The new campaign focuses on celebrating all women from different backgrounds, but Miles isn’t your typical model, the Idaho native is also a wildland firefighter for the Nez Perce tribe.

According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team.

“On behalf of Boise City Council, we are especially honored to participate at Pride this year and present the city’s Pride proclamation on behalf of Mayor McLean to our community members who have worked tirelessly to advocate for Idaho’s transgender community,” said Council President Elaine Clegg. “It is important to recognize publicly that Boise is a welcoming community that strives to lead through love and understanding, even when others choose to lead with hate and fear.”

A missing Caldwell mother and her daughter were found deceased in Grant County, Oregon, according to Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram. The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirmed Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were located northwest of Drewsey, Oregon in Dawna's 2004 Toyota van.

Ada County Sheriff's deputies said Natalie Hodson struck a woman along Highway 55 and left the scene. Hodson had a large following on social media as an online business coach, author, public speaker and podcaster. Her Facebook page indicates more than 466,000 followers on that platform; more than 90,000 follow her on Instagram.

