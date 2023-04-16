KTVB staff nominated for Northwest Regional Emmys

Channel 7 is honored to be nominated for nine regional Emmys in eight different categories this year.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB is honored to be nominated for nine Northwest Regional Emmys in eight different categories this year.

The 2023 Emmys celebrate "broadcast excellence" from the previous year in a variety of categories. The Northwest division covers Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington State.

Below is the list of nominees from KTVB.

Evening Newscast - News at Ten, Moscow Murders Vigil, Producer, Ky Tucker

Morning Newscast - Wake Up Idaho, Moscow Murders, Maggie O'Mara, Justin Corr, Sierra Pesnell, Brenda Rodriguez, Jim Duthie

Morning Newscast - Wake Up Idaho, Election Coverage, Katherine Yeats, Justin Corr, Maggie O'Mara, Sierra Pesnell, Brenda Rodriguez, Jim Duthie

Light Feature (Single Report) - Hidden library book, Brian Holmes, Reporter; Kevin Eslinger, Photographer/Editor

Crime/Justice - Coping with a Cop Shortage Morgan Romero, Reporter; Paul Boehlke, Photographer editor

Historical/Cultural News - Minidoka Internment Camp, Brian Holmes, Reporter; Kevin Eslinger, Photographer/Editor

Sports, One-time special, Jay Tust - The Blueprint

Anchor, Weather - Bri Eggers

Watch more Local News: