Juvenile arrested, suspected of killing five cows

According to police, the minor, from Swan Valley, admitted he shot and killed the cows.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho — On Sunday afternoon, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office was called by a farmer who found five of his cows shot and killed. The incident happened in Swan Valley, east of Idaho Falls. Police said they were able to identify a suspect, who is a minor, from talking with residents.

"This morning Deputies made contact with a juvenile associated with the vehicle in question who admitted to killing the cows," a press release stated. "That subject was taken into custody and booked into the 3-B Juvenile Detention Facility."

The sheriff's office said that felony charges for malicious injury to property are pending and the cows were valued at over $22,000.

No other information is available at this time.

Watch more Local News: