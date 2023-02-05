Jerome man dies in car crash in Twin Falls County

The 73-year-old man crashed South of Hagerman on Thousand Springs Grade Road.

IDAHO, USA — According to the Idaho State Police, on Sunday, Feb. 5 around 1:20 p.m., a 73-year-old man from Jerome lost control and drove his 1996 Ford Econoline van over a steep embankment. Although the driver was wearing a seatbelt, he died at the scene.

Police said the man was driving westbound on Thousand Springs Grade Road when he lost control of the van.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

