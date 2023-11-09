'It brought tears to my eyes': Hundreds gather in Twin Falls to remember 9/11, honor victims

Event volunteers unfurled one of the largest US flags across the Snake River Canyon, which will fly until early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, hundreds of people gathered in Twin Falls to watch one of the largest U.S. flags get unfurled across the Snake River Canyon.

“That flag is so big,” community member Maria McDonald said. “[To watch it] unfold, I couldn’t talk. I had to cry.”

While the flag was the main draw for attendees, the 4th annual Magic Valley 9/11 event went from 5-8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. Event organizer Larae Saufley said they wanted to remember and honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks.

Members of the Honor Guard posted the colors. The Mountain Home Air Force did an F-15 flyover. Various bands and singers also performed various patriotic songs.

“I enjoyed the whole thing,” Army veteran Dave Smith said. “The whole idea, the planes coming over, seeing that flag open up and the things they said about it, it meant a lot.”

For people who could not go Monday evening, Magic Valley 9/11 planned several other events throughout the week. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Saufley said they will honor various first responder groups at the visitor center.

The flag, which is more than 11,000 square feet, will fly until Saturday morning.

“We’re trying to take the time while the flag is up to honor and give back to those who we appreciate so much,” Saufley said.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday - Honoring firefighters

Wednesday - Honoring police and dispatch

Thursday - Honoring search and rescue

Friday - Honoring veterans and military

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.