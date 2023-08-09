Inmate briefly escaped from Canyon County Jail, caught 15 minutes later

The sheriff said he will be arraigned tomorrow.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — An inmate was being transported by foot from a tent facility to the Dale Haile Detention Center at the Canyon County Jail when he briefly escaped today. Canyon County Sheriff Joe Decker told KTVB that Rodrigo Esparza-Ibarra took off running but was taken back into custody about 15 minutes later.

"It is important to note that he was handcuffed in the front of his body during the entirety of the incident," the sheriff said.

Decker said the deputy lost sight of Esparza-Ibarra when he ran and he immediately called dispatch. The inmate had broken into a residence that had people in it, but Decker said Esparza-Ibarra was recaptured without incident.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 10 on new felony escape and breaking and entering charges, according to police.

“This is what can happen when you don’t have a proper jail facility. It puts the community at risk and endangers our citizens," Decker said.

